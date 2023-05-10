Home » To track assets of corrupt public servants, technical support will be received from the United States – news
News

To track assets of corrupt public servants, technical support will be received from the United States – news

by admin
To track assets of corrupt public servants, technical support will be received from the United States – news

Attorney met in Washington with the Global Anti-Corruption Coordinator of the Department of State.

Asset investigation as the main element in the fight against transnational corruption was a key topic in the meeting held between the Attorney General, Margarita Cabello, and Richard Nephew, Global Anti-Corruption Coordinator of the Department of State.

The head of the Public Ministry highlighted the technical support that the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation (PGN) has received from the Section for Anti-Narcotics Affairs and Law Enforcement of the Department of State (INL).


“Taking advantage of the comparative advantage of the Attorney General’s Office, which has the first contact and knowledge of corruption cases within the framework of the disciplinary process, the information obtained during the investigation of corruption cases allows the recovery of illicit assets in the process. penalty, “said Cabello Blanco.

He also emphasized the articulated work that should be promoted among the North American Government for the prevention, detection and mitigation of transnational corruption.

See also  Jiangxi, on November 9th, 2 new local confirmed cases and 1 asymptomatic infection were in Shangrao City|New Coronary Pneumonia|Shangrao|Jiangxi_Sina News

You may also like

Over the weekend, Urban Market invites you to...

Nóvita: they deliver three temporary environmental licenses for...

Paris charges against migrants and Madrid strikes hard...

Heat wave: What are the consequences suffered by...

La Dian alerts for fraudulent calls and emails...

Pictet AM sees “secular cycle” of new opportunities...

The Government of Spain convenes an extraordinary Council...

Amdocs EPS was in line with expectations, revenue...

Gunman who killed 8 people in Texas mall...

Torrential rains again caused several emergencies in Yopal

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy