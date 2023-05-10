To track assets of corrupt public servants, technical support will be received from the United States – news

Attorney met in Washington with the Global Anti-Corruption Coordinator of the Department of State.

Asset investigation as the main element in the fight against transnational corruption was a key topic in the meeting held between the Attorney General, Margarita Cabello, and Richard Nephew, Global Anti-Corruption Coordinator of the Department of State.

The head of the Public Ministry highlighted the technical support that the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation (PGN) has received from the Section for Anti-Narcotics Affairs and Law Enforcement of the Department of State (INL).

“Taking advantage of the comparative advantage of the Attorney General’s Office, which has the first contact and knowledge of corruption cases within the framework of the disciplinary process, the information obtained during the investigation of corruption cases allows the recovery of illicit assets in the process. penalty, “said Cabello Blanco.

He also emphasized the articulated work that should be promoted among the North American Government for the prevention, detection and mitigation of transnational corruption.