To use the registration platform, the call of the Registry

In Pereira, the Sixth Departmental Electoral Monitoring Committee was held, where the departmental delegates shared the progress of the electoral calendar with the actors responsible for the process.

The departmental delegates, Julio César Novoa Fontalvo and César Enrique Acuña Vergara, called on potential candidates from political groups to complete the registration process through the platform designed by the entity.

It should be remembered that the National Registry of Civil Status enabled the web platform so that candidates interested in participating in the 2023 territorial elections can register virtually. The entity makes a call not to leave the registration of candidacies until the last minute, whose deadline is Saturday, July 29, that is, three months before the elections.

“Candidates can use the candidate registration platform, uploading the name with all the documents that accredit their aspiration, they can also do it through the offices of the registry office in the department,” said Julio César Novoa Fontalvo, delegate of the registrar. national in Risaralda.

Of the candidates registered to the different public corporations, the citizens will elect 1 governor, 12 deputies that will make up the Departmental Assembly. Likewise, 14 mayors and 176 councilors from all the municipalities of the department, including Pereira, as well as 340 councilors that will make up the Local Administrative Boards (JAL).

