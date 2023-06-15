Home » To work more: they approve a project that reduces the recess in Congress
To work more: they approve a project that reduces the recess in Congress

To work more: they approve a project that reduces the recess in Congress

This June 14, the House of Representatives approved the constitutional reform that reduces the recess in Congress. This approval infers a longer work time on the part of the congressmen, reducing their rest time. Such an initiative seems historic since several times it had been tried to carry it out, but it had never been approved.

One of the most remembered proposals that contained almost the same objective, was that of the representative, Gabriel Santos, which sank in the last debate.

The approved project, authored by the representatives Julio César Triana and David Luna of Cambio Radical and promoted by congressmen such as Cathy Juvinao, achieved the unexpected after coming out ahead in the eighth debate, with 133 votes for yes and none negative.

