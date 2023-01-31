The tobacco sector has great expectations, after two foreign companies set their sights on the reactivation of crops in Colombia. This is positive, despite the effects that cigarettes cause to human beings, since they generate employability and boost the economy. It is important to clarify that previously the department of Huilense was the second tobacco producer in the country and, therefore, approximately 300 hectares are expected to be planted during this 2023

DIARY OF HUILA, HUILA

By: Johan Edward Rojas Lopez

After the success of tobacco growing in the country and its subsequent bleak outlook, now once again foreign companies are betting on the planting of approximately 300 hectares in the department of Huila, specifically in Campoalegre and Garzón. The foregoing, despite the strategies that have been developed to mitigate cigarette consumption given all the effects that they generate in human beings.

Alcy Cortez, president of one of the Huila tobacco associations, explained in detail that tobacco arrived in the department in the 80’s with a company made up of Colombians (Coltabaco), which worked without competition until 1999. On that date It received strong competition (Protabaco) that generated an important reactivation in the planting of the crop in the region, since they came with very good alternatives and proposals for farmers, managing to plant up to 2,300 hectares and become the second largest producer in all the country.

However, over time, approximately in the year 2020, one of the companies (Coltabaco) was sold to a multinational, that is, it passed into the hands of foreigners, who later decided to stop planting tobacco in Colombia.

“This meant stopping the second crop in Colombia that generates more direct employment per hectare after the cultivation of flowers. Tobacco cultivation generates 250 direct wages per hectare, a very large capacity compared to other crops,” said Alcy Cortez.

Under this logic and with a hit sector, that same company continued with the business of selling cigarettes, but clearly, they were no longer produced in Colombia because they closed the factory and the process was transferred to another plant that it had outside the country. From that moment on, the lives of the thousands of tobacco growers in Colombia changed radically.

Then another multinational, the other company (Protabaco) and “companies together failed to fulfill the promise to increase the planting area in Colombia to generate more employment.” This is how the only one with an operation in Huila closed its operation and the producers were left in limbo, while the big brands marketed the product that was imported.​

“Which meant that we were left with the poison of cigarette nicotine and we let go of the generation of employment that was very positive because the economy of the territories moved,” he added.

From limbo to hope

At this time, hopes were raised again to consolidate this productive line that, although it clearly generates effects, also contributes to employability and economic dynamics.

Apparently, the department was chosen because this region is very attractive for this type of tobacco and other crop projects, basically because there are many farms with gravity irrigation, which allows for a more entrepreneurial crop, while , in other regions it is more familiar because of the amount that was cultivated.

“Visits, studies and meetings with the characters for the reactivation are being made. At that moment we are listening to them to see what proposals they bring so that people plant tobacco again. In addition, there is another new company that has been investing to produce dark tobacco that is different from what is traditionally grown in the region, which is Virginia. the difference is that the black one is sought to produce the cigar and the other is to produce the cigarette, in addition to drying and the amount of planting”, added the president of the association.

Is this crop legal?

He also explained that, when it was in full swing in the department, a strategic plan was developed to promote certain products that had competitiveness and within those products was tobacco, added to coffee, cocoa and fish. However, growing tobacco in Colombia is totally legal, since the restrictions that exist are for the handling and percentage of nicotine in the cigarette, something that is not the responsibility of the farmers but of the companies that buy the production.

the landscape clears

José Flórez Acevedo, consultant for a company of the companies interested in the dark tobacco project, commented that, at this moment, the panorama is beginning to clear up because everything was too dark after the multinationals ended the cultivation of tobacco in all the country. In this sense, everything is improving because they have been working for several years with another type of tobacco.

Tied to this, however, is another company that works with traditional tobaccos, that is, they have great expectations for all the producers who were largely forgotten and received no one’s support.

Thus, it was determined that “for this year only 30 hectares are projected to be planted, which implies the contrition of a special infrastructure; but the new company comes is to plant 250 hectares in this harvest, that is, in total it would be about 300 hectares, which will contribute to the economic dynamics and great resources will be perceived. A lot of manpower would be needed that must be trained and a lot of international knowledge would have to be brought in. The other company will be in other municipalities such as Campoalegre, Garzón and its surroundings”.

No institutional support

Despite the hope that exists for the tobacco sector, they are astonished at the lack of institutional support for this type of project. Therefore, Flórez Acevedo, assumes that everything could be about the stigmatization that exists against tobacco and the lack of new perspectives in the sector and this has made only foreign companies recognize the potential of the country in this production.

“For many years the National Health Organization has worked to reduce cigarette consumption and has succeeded, for this reason, many companies have closed in various countries, but equally, consumption is at the freedom of each one and even in the packs are said affectations. In this sense, there is no impediment on the part of the National Government to cultivate because if that were the case, there would be no interest from some companies ”, he assured.

And it is that this market for companies is very profitable, since the decision to sow was made because they have long-term marketing insurance and they sell to several countries, that is, they have fixed prices and marketing is safe. At the moment, they are in the fight to reconsolidate the tobacco technical chain that was held entirely in the Huila Governorate and was removed because it is not an agri-food chain.

Finally, tobacco production at the national level was characterized by providing a stable livelihood to peasant families. Tobacco cultivation provided nearly 40 million jobs worldwide and an additional 1.2 million in manufacturing activities. It is cultivated in more than 120 countries, producing around 4 million tons per year.

Cigarettes that are no longer sold in Colombia

It has been proven that restrictive measures and educational campaigns do not always accelerate smoking cessation and that 9 out of 10 smokers continue with the habit. This, according to estimates by the WHO (World Health Organization), means that only by the year 2025, one billion people in the world will continue to smoke.

To counter this, today the tobacco company continues with the task of ensuring that by 2025, 40 million smokers —who find it difficult to quit— substitute smokeless products, in such a way that, with the 15 million people who are estimated to give up tobacco and nicotine completely, it is possible to reduce the number of cigarette smokers by a total of 55 million in the same period. According to the brand’s spokespersons, this would contribute to reducing smoking rates almost four times faster than the goal set by the World Health Organization and at the same time it would imply that more than 50% of its total net income comes from products free of smoke.

“We as farmers are aware that the cigarette generates effects, but even if we stop producing cigarettes, the companies continue to market it and it no longer generates employment. There are people who make other derivatives that use it for cancer treatments, remedies and repellents,” said Alcy Cortez.

This is why all the tax reforms increased the cost of tobacco, something that seems positive to them because each one has the freedom to consume or not.