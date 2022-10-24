Listen to the audio version of the article

“Tobacconists will be exempted from the obligation to accept credit card payments for tobaccos and stamps”. The announcement that the Director of the Customs and Monopoly Agency, Marcello Minenna, has completed the preliminary investigation for the exemption from the obligation was given to the category during the T2000 in Tour of Catania, according to a note from the Italian Federation tobacconists. “We are very satisfied – says the national president Mario Antonelli – This is an issue that we have been pursuing without saving energy for a long time”. “The low marginality of these products and services in fact – concludes Antonelli – does not reconcile with the transaction costs of electronic money”.

Assotabaccai: good exemption from obligation Pos



«Well the Determination of the Director of the Customs and Monopoly Agency Marcello Minenna. This is a measure that we have asked for several times in the last legislature ». This is how Gianfranco Labib Boughdady, president of Assotabaccai Confesercenti, comments in a note on the Determination of the Director General of the Excise, Customs and Monopoly Agency which exempts retailers of monopoly goods from the obligation to accept forms of electronic payment for tobaccos, postal values and stamped values. “We worked a lot on it in collaboration with Undersecretary Federico Freni, whom we thank for his efforts on this issue. Now – concludes Labib Boughdady – we hope that the measure will have immediate effect and that no other regulatory intervention is necessary “

Codacons: exclusion of tobacconists’ position is to the detriment of consumers

Opposite the opinion of consumers. “The exclusion of tobacconists from the group of subjects who have to accept payments with Pos will create inconvenience to users and introduce unequal treatment between the same merchants” states the Codacons, commenting on the news that for revenue stamps, postage stamps and cigarettes, the ‘obligation to accept electronic payments. «The circular of the Customs and Monopolies Agency creates an evident discrimination to the detriment of the merchants themselves, providing for a free zone only for tobacconists that exempts them from accepting card payments. – explains Codacons – But the heaviest repercussions will be those suffered by users who, if they want to buy tobacco or revenue stamps, will be forced to resort to cash. For this reason, we invite tobacconists to allow, despite the Agency’s circular, payments with Pos in favor of those citizens who request it, ”concludes the Codacons.