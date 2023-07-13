Tobbiana remembers Giuseppe ‘Corrado’ Gnocchi, historic volunteer of the Public Assistance [notiziediprato.it]

12.07.2023 h 19:13 comments

Tobbiana remembers Giuseppe ‘Corrado’ Gnocchi, historic volunteer of the Public Assistance

As part of the traditional appointment with “Tobbiana in festa”, the parish dedicates an event to the figure of a “good, generous, always available and with everyone” man. The volunteer passed away in 2020 due to Covid. Memorial plaque to his wife to show gratitude and closeness for what the volunteer has done over the years

Tobbiana remembers Giuseppe ‘Corrado’ Gnocchi, the volunteer of the public assistance victim of Covid, who died in November 2020, at the age of 78. Thursday 13 July, as part of the traditional appointment with “Tobbiana in celebration”, the parish will dedicate an initiative to Corrado, an unforgettable figure who has given a great contribution to the community. Health trainer, in 2018 he was one of the promoters, together with Riccardo Couzzi, then parish safety manager, of the training course on first aid techniques, and in particular on resuscitation and the Heimlich maneuver, aimed at animators, catechists and volunteers. A success crowned by a very extensive and active participation. It was already in the parish’s plans to equip itself with two defibrillators and Corrado himself was supposed to take care of the training of about ten people. Then the pandemic broke out and everything stopped, even the life of a real point of reference for everyone, inside and outside the parish. His interests are numerous, always addressed to others and to volunteering: not only public assistance but also, for example, the historic group of firefighters of which he was one of the most active collaborators.

Starting at 21, Giuseppe Gnocchi, for all Corrado, will be remembered. The widow, Zelinda Sciarri, will be given a commemorative plaque by the parish and a parchment by the Public Assistance. The president and a representation of the Council will be present for the association.

It will be a very particular moment, just as the 2023 edition of the festival is particular: in fact, the one hundred years of the donation to the parish of the statue of the Madonna del Carmelo occur. Sunday, July 16, at 21, the Virgin will be carried in procession through the streets of the hamlet.

