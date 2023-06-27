Today, 73 years have passed since the judicial murder of Milada Horáková Company | .a week

already during her law studies at university, Horáková advocated for women’s rights in the Women’s National Council. In 1929, she joined the Czech National Socialist Party and began working at the Prague municipality, where she dealt with social issues.

During the Nazi occupation, she was active in the anti-fascist resistance, for which she was later harshly interrogated by the Gestapo and imprisoned in 1940-1945. After the end of World War II, she joined the revived National Socialist Party and became a member of the National Assembly. She was a critic of the undemocratic tendencies of the Communist Party, for which she was monitored by the ŠtB and later arrested and executed in 1950. She was 49 years old.

The sentence of the state court in Prague was executed in the Pankrák prison, by which Milada Horáková, Jan Buchal, Oldřich Pecl and Záviš Kalandra were sentenced to death for the crimes of high treason and espionage. It was the conclusion of a contrived eight-day public trial, staged in the style of Soviet purges. The other convicts were also active members of the anti-fascist resistance.

According to surviving testimonies, Milada Horáková’s last moments were extremely painful – she suffocated for 15 minutes.

This judicial murder was the only one in which a woman was executed in our country for political reasons. In those days, the communists already had General Heliodor Píka and priest Josef Toufar on their conscience. Personalities such as Albert Einstein and Winston Churchill also protested against the death sentence, but to no avail.

President Zuzana Čaputová awarded Milada Horáková in early 2020 on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the establishment of the Slovak Republic the Order of the White Double Cross of the First Class in memoriam for extraordinary services to the Slovak Republic, especially for the development and protection of democracy, human rights and freedoms.

For political reasons, 248 people were executed in Czechoslovakia in the years 1948-1960.

