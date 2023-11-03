Home » Today a connection would begin between the municipal administration and the team of the elected mayor of Yopal, Marco Tulio Ruíz – news
Today a connection would begin between the municipal administration and the team of the elected mayor of Yopal, Marco Tulio Ruíz – news

Today a connection would begin between the municipal administration and the team of the elected mayor of Yopal, Marco Tulio Ruíz – news

Disaster Risk Management of the Casanare Governorate and the Municipal Mayor’s Office carried out new monitoring of the mass movement, which partially obstructed the water flow of the Cravo Sur River.

According to the technical inspection, the landslide is still active, but does not represent an imminent risk of a torrential flood (avalanche) for the city of Yopal.

“The rocks and all the material that fell to the river bed have been removed by the force of the water. Due to the magnitude of the avalanche and the distance, more than 40 km to the city of Yopal, any risk to the capital’s population is ruled out,” said Diego Bustos, geological engineer of the territorial office of Disaster Risk Management.

The Volunteer Firefighters will continue to closely monitor this natural phenomenon that occurs on the Las Guaras hill, Comejoque sector of the Óchica village, near the urban area of ​​the Boyacá municipality.

The landslide also caused the damage and partial loss of a pedestrian bridge, which connects 12 families in the Óchica village, who will have to use an alternative route for communication.

Source: Casanare Governorate

