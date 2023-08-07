Home » Today continues the fourth date
Today continues the fourth date

Three games will be played today in the continuity of the fourth day of the second semester of the Colombian League.

At 4:00 in the afternoon, La Equidad will receive América de Cali in Bogotá.

In this duel the ‘Insurers’ add five points, while the scarlets one less.

At 6:10 in the afternoon, a green classic between Deportivo Cali and Atlético Nacional.

The paisas accumulate four units, after three of the caleños.

Sunday’s game closes at 8:20 p.m., Deportivo Pasto against Santa Fe, where the cardinals arrive with six points while the Nariñenses have three.

Since 2002, the championship has been held every six months, that is, two champions are declared per year, under the Opening and Finalization Tournament format.

