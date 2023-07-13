Today, Court delivers border ruling between Nicaragua and Colombia

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will rule this Thursday on the latest pending lawsuit between Colombia and Nicaragua, which wants to expand its continental shelf beyond 200 nautical miles, in an area rich in natural resources.

The ruling of the highest judicial body of the United Nations, based in The Hague, will be announced at 3:00 p.m. (1:00 p.m. GMT) and responds to a lawsuit filed by Nicaragua in 2013.

The Central American country claimed before the court to delimit its continental shelf in the Caribbean, alleging rights to the seabed and subsoil beyond the 200 nautical miles established by international law.

However, this extension means overlapping with the continental shelf of Colombia in the archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina.

A 2012 ICJ ruling reaffirmed Colombian sovereignty over those islands, located some 110 kilometers from the Nicaraguan coast, while granting Managua a greater extension of its maritime zones.

The court will announce whether it accepts or rejects the claim of the nation chaired by Daniel Ortega, in a dispute that deals with a maritime area rich in natural resources and with a great abundance of fish.

On the one hand, the court in The Hague must indicate whether there are criteria in customary international law (legal norms not written but based on customs) that determine the limit of the continental shelf beyond 200 miles.

And on the other, it must decide whether the right of a State to an extended continental shelf can overlap the space of 200 nautical miles of another State.

Natural resources and fishing

Nicaragua maintains that both customary law and Article 76 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea provide legal cover for its claim.

But Colombia, which has not ratified the Convention, argues that Managua “did not scientifically demonstrate that it has a continental shelf” that extends beyond 200 miles.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, the government headed by the leftist Gustavo Petro also alleges that said expansion of the platform “should not be considered as part of customary international law.”

“In this dispute, maritime areas rich in biodiversity, fishing resources, scenic beauty, but also natural resources are at stake” such as gas and oil, Nicolas Boeglin, professor of Public International Law at the University of Costa Rica, told AFP.

The dispute over this precious space dates back to 1928, when both countries signed a treaty that recognized Colombia’s sovereignty over the San Andrés archipelago.

Managua, which is unaware of the validity of the agreement, filed a first lawsuit before the ICJ in 2001, resolved in 2012 when the court granted it an area of ​​approximately 75,000 km2 in the Caribbean Sea, but ratified Colombia’s sovereignty over the archipelago.

In this way, the ruling left those Colombian islands surrounded by Nicaraguan territorial waters, a situation that led to another dispute over the presence of Colombian ships in the area.

As a result of the 2012 ruling, the Colombian government withdrew from the Pact of Bogotá, an instrument that precisely recognizes the jurisdiction of the ICJ for this type of dispute.

In 2013, Nicaragua filed another lawsuit before the ICJ to demand that Colombia refrain from violating maritime spaces.

Colombia in turn countersued Managua for affecting the lives of the Raizal population that lives from artisanal fishing in these territories.

The court ruled in April 2022 that Colombia had violated Nicaragua’s “sovereign and jurisdictional rights.”

