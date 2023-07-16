Today drivers and miners celebrate

July 16 is one of the most anticipated and celebrated dates by 2 important sectors. And it is that today marks the Day of the Virgen del Carmen and the National Miner’s Day.

In the case of the first celebration, the symbolic acts began this weekend as it happened in the Transport Terminal. Likewise, there are already many buses, trucks and private vehicles that carry a ribbon or an image of the Virgen del Carmen.

In dialogue with El Diario, several interdepartmental bus drivers entrust themselves to the mentioned Virgin, so that nothing happens to them on the road.

The Virgen del Carmen is recognized as the patron saint of drivers, which is why many of them wear scapulars, prayers, among other items, alluding to this representation of the Catholic faithful.

Today in the commemoration of this Patron Saint, there will be caravans of drivers, as well as the blessing of the vehicles in the traditional church known as San José, among other activities.

In Risaralda thousands of men and women are dedicated to mining, through this work they have raised their families and have contributed to the growth of the department.

Gold extraction in Quinchía, hauling material in different municipalities, quarry material for road maintenance, manganese extraction in Apía, brick kilns in Belén de Umbría, are some of the elements that provide livelihoods for the more than 8,000 miners that Risaralda has.

There are several bets that are carried out by the Sentimiento de Todos Governorate, through the Mining Development Directorate, to benefit this important sector that for decades has contributed to the progress of the Risaraldense territory.

Since the creation of the Directorate in 2021 in the department, work has been carried out on different activities such as accompaniment in the formalization requests of subsistence miners, in the legalization of quarries, provision of mining kits, environmental aspects, among others. .

Precisely one of the works that is currently being carried out in Risaralda is the joint construction of the Public Mining Policy, with which it is expected to have a ‘north’ of the actions that must be implemented in the sector that should benefit the miners and at the same advance in the care of the environment.

Luis Alberto Hernández Laverde, director of Risaralda’s Mining Development, highlighted the immense contribution that the miners make to the department, as well as their contribution in the construction of public policy for the sector.

The miners of Risaralda, as well as those of the rest of the country, are waiting for the modifications to the mining code in Colombia, as announced by President Gustavo Petro, to see what measures will be implemented to benefit the thousands of families who are dedicated to this laudable and traditional work.

One of the most important achievements in terms of mining in Risaralda, is the construction of the Mining Memory of the Department, in order to make visible the state of the art of mining activity in the Risaralda territory, carrying out a research study in coordination with the Directorate of Masters and History of the UTP.

