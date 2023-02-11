Julian Andres Santa

The 15th edition of the Rechachos Cup, a 9-a-side soccer competition for players over 35 years of age and which is organized and sponsored by the Pereira Councilor, Carlos Mario Gil, Jardines del Renacer and the Bello Horizonte Community Action Board, will define today to a new champion, where a great party is expected in this sector of Cuba, popularly known for being 100% soccer fan.

They go for the title

The initial turn will be for the duel for third place, where starting at 5:30 in the afternoon on the synthetic field of this neighborhood, the Combo de Olmes will face El Plumón, two teams that stood out for their good play throughout the entire contest. For its part, at 7 pm, the highlight of the day will be the final wait, starring Los Paisas Cuparma FC, before Club VIP La Piscina Bar.

scorers table

Cesa Gazo. 22 goals

Andres Granadas. 19 goals

William Gallego. 15 goals

Johnny Velasquez. 14 goals

fence less expired

The Cuparma Countries. 14 goals

The Ninth butcher shop. 24 goals

VIP Club The Pool. 27 goals

award

Champion: 2 million, plus a pig, trophy and medals.

Runner-up: 900 thousand pesos, half a pig, trophy and medals.

Third place: 300 thousand pesos, a quarter of a pig, trophy and medals.

Fourth place: 100 thousand pesos, a quarter of a pig, trophy and medals.

Scorer and fence: 120 thousand pesos and a trophy for each one.