Julian Andres Santa
The 15th edition of the Rechachos Cup, a 9-a-side soccer competition for players over 35 years of age and which is organized and sponsored by the Pereira Councilor, Carlos Mario Gil, Jardines del Renacer and the Bello Horizonte Community Action Board, will define today to a new champion, where a great party is expected in this sector of Cuba, popularly known for being 100% soccer fan.
They go for the title
The initial turn will be for the duel for third place, where starting at 5:30 in the afternoon on the synthetic field of this neighborhood, the Combo de Olmes will face El Plumón, two teams that stood out for their good play throughout the entire contest. For its part, at 7 pm, the highlight of the day will be the final wait, starring Los Paisas Cuparma FC, before Club VIP La Piscina Bar.
scorers table
Cesa Gazo. 22 goals
Andres Granadas. 19 goals
William Gallego. 15 goals
Johnny Velasquez. 14 goals
fence less expired
The Cuparma Countries. 14 goals
The Ninth butcher shop. 24 goals
VIP Club The Pool. 27 goals
award
Champion: 2 million, plus a pig, trophy and medals.
Runner-up: 900 thousand pesos, half a pig, trophy and medals.
Third place: 300 thousand pesos, a quarter of a pig, trophy and medals.
Fourth place: 100 thousand pesos, a quarter of a pig, trophy and medals.
Scorer and fence: 120 thousand pesos and a trophy for each one.