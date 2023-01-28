Home News Today, friendly against the United States
Today, friendly against the United States

by admin

Julian Andres Santa

The older Colombian National Team has everything ready for their first friendly of 2023, when they visit their counterpart from the United States at the Dignity Health Sports Park stadium in the United States today at 7:30 p.m. The Argentine coach Néstor Lorenzo stated that one of the objectives is to renew the Tricolor roster, giving new talents the opportunity.

The result will be important but the main objective is that we have players to watch in the future. Ehe objective is for players who are not so used to being called up or who are very young to have those minutes that will consolidate them”.

Among the group of those summoned are players like Juan Camilo Hernández from Pereira, as well as the current Deportivo Pereira player, Yílmar Velásquez and former Matecaña player, Jorman Campuzano, among others.

Let’s remember that under the era of Professor Lorenzo in the national team, three friendlies have been played with the following results: a 4-1 victory against Guatemala; win 3-2 against Mexico and 2-0 against Paraguay.

