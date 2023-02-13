At 8 in the morning and from the Casa de Nariñothe government of President Gustavo Petro will present the bill that will reform the health system in the country.

At that time, the president will share with the citizens the reasons for advancing the reform, although the end of the EPS in the system is rumored in the sector. The Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, reported that “under no circumstances does the project eliminate the EPS, nor does it put a subsistence transition term on them. Those that are conditioned and believe that they can coexist within the new prevention and primary care system will have all the possibilities of developing their social objects at the service of the health of Colombians”.

However, the director of the Administrator of the Resources of the General System of Social Security in Health (Adres), Félix León Martínez, affirmed that with the health reform the concept of the subsidized and contributory regime will be eliminated.

The official indicated that in the evaluation carried out by the Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho, this was a condition required in the EPS and health institutions for the care of users, so it will be deleted from the system.

The director of the Adres was emphatic in pointing out that the EPS will continue to function, but as health service provider networks, without being more intermediaries.

“The EPS are going to continue working for a long time, we are going to territorialize them, so that they start to work territorially and are not dispersed at the national level, so they will be concentrated in regions, such as Sura in Antioquia, Sanitas in Bogotá, with those EPS that have an operational capacity”, he explained.

Bad conditions

He said that the EPS that are in poor condition will be doomed to disappear and that is where the New EPS will play an important role. “This is when the New EPS comes in to bridge the new system,” he said.

He stressed that the big money related to insurance would be handled by the regional funds with tripartite management boards.

“There is other money that the department does have to manage, such as the ones they already have and that are their own resources by the Constitution, which they have to use to develop public hospitals and improve service conditions, such as patient referral systems, but the large storage resources are the ones that will have to be managed by the regional funds and the resources of the large bag of primary care would go directly to the care centers by budget”, he pointed out.

He announced that the health reform proposes the creation of seven regional funds, a number that could vary according to the debates in the Congress of the Republic.

“There would be a Board of Directors with three representatives of the businessmen, the workers, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Health and a delegate of the governors and district mayors of the region,” he said.

new EPS

Martínez pointed out that the role of the New EPS will be very important, as it is an entity that also belongs to the Colombian State.

“The New EPS is a large entity that has capital from the Government, so it is thought that this should be the institution that facilitates the transition, that receives affiliates who do not want to receive any EPS that are collapsing, because no person can be left without protection,” he said.

He stressed that in the new health reform the fundamental principle will be the care of people, regardless of its social or economic effect.

He also clarified that within the framework of this process, the current status of people who work and contribute to the health system, with whom they paid or are in debt, will not be taken into account.

“It is very important that this health service is not going to be conditioned on the issue of whether you are behind in payment or if you have not paid, so people who are at the hospital door will not be stopped. ”, he stated.