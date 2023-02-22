Ash Wednesday is an important celebration for millions of Christians around the world. Lent begins on this date, a 40-day period that prepares for the celebration of Easter.

Today, Wednesday, February 22, Ash Wednesday is celebrated, a date indicated in the liturgical calendar of the Catholic Church that starts Lent, the 40-day period in which the celebration of Easter is prepared and the countdown begins. for Holy Week.

According to the Catholic Church, Ash Wednesday begins the spiritual path of penance, repentance and fasting that marks Lent to invite the faithful to remember the forty days that Jesus withdrew into the desert in prayer and fasting before beginning his life. public.

Christians receive the cross of ashes on their forehead and often hold it throughout the day as a public display of their faith and commitment to Lent. During this period, the faithful are invited to reflect, meditate, pray, and perform acts of charity to prepare for Holy Week and the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ at Easter.

Fasting is not the only tradition that marks Ash Wednesday, during the celebration the priests apply ashes on the forehead of the faithful, making the sign of the cross while saying the biblical words: ‘Remember that dust you are and dust you will return. ‘ or ‘Convert and believe in the Gospel’.

A gesture that goes back to the Hebrew tradition, when the Jews covered themselves with ashes after having sinned or in preparation for some designated event to get closer to God through this show of repentance.

These ashes come from burning the palms and branches that have been blessed on Palm Sunday of the previous year, sprinkled with holy water and flavored with incense.