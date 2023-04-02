Today is the 16th World Autism Day These “Children of the Stars” are eager for your understanding

“If you are happy, just smile, haha!” “If you are happy, stomp your feet, boom!” On the afternoon of April 1st, on the first floor of Hangzhou Guoda City Plaza, the atmosphere was very relaxed with cheerful guitar playing and singing, You may not know that the older friends present are actually older autistic groups.

April 2nd is the 16th World Autism Day, with the theme of “Caring for Children with Autism, Caring for and Supporting Caregivers and Professional Workers of Autistic People.” Zhejiang Disabled Persons Welfare Foundation launched the “‘Community Star Friends’ Spring Harmonious Art Concert” event.

Through the on-site relaxed and impromptu interactive music performances, it provides opportunities for autism and other mentally handicapped groups to interact with the public. The paintings of older autistic groups are also displayed on the spot to guide everyone to pay attention to, accept and support older people with autism and other mentally handicapped groups .

Autism, also known as autism, is classified as a developmental disorder caused by nervous system disorders. According to the latest data released by the state, there are more than 10 million people with autism in my country, of whom about 800 are over 14 years old. The size of the elderly autistic group cannot be ignored.

Compared with autistic children, the social support system of older autistic groups is weaker. Due to the lack of social support and attention, most of their daytime activities are carried out at home, and the resettlement and care have to be borne by their families silently. The hardship and helplessness involved are often unbearable for a family.

The Zhejiang Disabled Persons Welfare Foundation and other units jointly launched the “Community Star Friends – Day Service for the Elderly Mentally Disabled” project, focusing on the practical plight of family day care for the mentally handicapped, and providing mentally handicapped people in the community ecosystem Case-based, family-centered daytime companionship services encourage people with mental disabilities to get out of the family and integrate into society, and strive to create a community-oriented, small-scale, and generalized all-star life.

Since the project started in 2022, it has provided day care services for more than 30 elderly mentally handicapped youths.