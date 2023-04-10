Home News Today is the deadline for the registration of voting juries
News

Today is the deadline for the registration of voting juries

by admin
Today is the deadline for the registration of voting juries

The National Registry of Civil Status, with the objective of forming the databases of the people who will provide the service of voting juries for the inter-party consultations of June 4, 2023, established that, for public and private companies and educational institutions , the lists must be sent until this Monday, April 10, while the political parties and movements will have until April 19.

Once the files containing the lists of citizens have been received, they will be compared with the National Identification File (ANI) and the electoral census to verify that people meet the qualities required by law for the provision of the service.

Citizens must be listed in a voting jury application template that was designed by the Registrar’s Office to facilitate their completion for the heads of personnel of the companies, and provide them with more security in the information of the citizens who will provide said service to the entity. .

In accordance with paragraph 1 of article 5 of Law 163 of 1994, “nominators or heads of personnel who fail to list the employees or workers eligible to be appointed voting juries, will be penalized by dismissal from the position they hold, if they are public servants and, if they are not, with fines equivalent to up to ten (10) current legal monthly minimum wages, in favor of the Revolving Fund of the National Registry of Civil Status”.

According to the electoral calendar, May 20, 15 calendar days before election day, will be the deadline for holding the draw and publishing the lists of voting judges.

You may also like

The 3rd China International Consumer Goods Fair opens...

Lampedusa, new shipwreck: ‘There are 18 missing migrants’...

If there was Facebook in the year zero,...

More people can sign up for the Mi...

From Rodin to Rauschenberg through Hell: the National...

Optimism grows in China’s economic outlook

They seize explosives from Farc dissidents in Buenaventura

Mediterranean University – Articles – 13 April |...

The Dalai Lama outrages the world by kissing...

White holes – Il Fatto Quotidiano

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy