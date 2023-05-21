Today is the real day of the Race

May is by its own right the month of African heritage in Colombia, because the most significant dates were gathered under the Resolution of the Ministry of Culture 0740 of 2011. It is then commemorated on different days of this month, such as the 1st of Diego Luis Córdoba, founder of the department of Chocó, while May 2 will remain as an eternal mourning in memory when remembering the Bojayá Massacre, Chocó, which is also the National Day of Afro-Colombian Victims.

The 11th is a day to understand a commonly distorted image, like that of Bob Marly, who is only related to marijuana use, when Rastafarianism is really a religion and pan-Africanism is a recognition. On May 16, the honorable Nelson Mandela, who spent 27 years as a political prisoner, is remembered.

Three days later it is the turn of Malcolm X, leader against racism and discrimination against the African-American people. Today is the biggest celebration, National Afro-Colombian Day, because the promulgation of Law 2, “Law on the Freedom of Slaves”, which was promulgated on May 21, 1851, is remembered.

History and the Afrorisaraldenses

There is much debate every time there is an opportunity about the origin of the inhabitants of the department, whether they are from Cauca or Paisa, and to the surprise of many, the vice president of the Cimarrón Movement and professor of Social Sciences of the Area Andina, Iván Alberto Vergara, ratified the Cauca origin, because The Afro population of Risaralda has a long history in this territory and is not due to a mere migratory phenomenon of recent years.

This is how, on the other hand, the paisa ancestry of Mrs. Guadalupe Zapata was rescued, an emblem not only of the women of her race, but of the hard-working, emancipated and brave Pereiranas, because they rescued her baptismal certificate that ratifies her as born in Cocorna, Antioquia. Another victory for the Afro-Saraldians is having achieved the transfer of the body of Guadalupe from the San Camilo cemetery, to the Panteón de Los Titanes in the Cathedral.

La Virginia, Pueblo Rico and Balboa are the municipalities of the department where the majority population is inherited from the presence that has always been there, even before the times of the Salinas de Consota and the Egoyá palenque. There are also entire families from Santa Cecilia, who were reunited in Pereira, after the Afro youths who finished higher education there, sought the capital to work as teachers or continue their professional training.

Afro hair, essential protagonist

“When the palenques, which were already free territories, were attacked, both men and women placed seeds of food plants, medicines, condiments, and even gold nuggets in their hair, and when they reached places where they could reestablish themselves, they sowed again. It was a war economy carried by the hair during the process”, explains Professor Vergara.

The braids became a mechanism for escape routes, the professor continues: “Sometimes when the palenques were going to be attacked, the women who were in the plantations or in the houses of the slavers and listened to the conversations of the misnamed” masters’, they noticed the attacks and sent messages”. But hair, since time immemorial, according to the explanation, has had a future depending on the way of weaving them: it established leadership, ranks and positions of power within the political-administrative structures of African societies.

“Hair in our case becomes a dynamic of resistance and possible struggles, from the silence and the discreet, where the slave owner could not understand what was drawn from there. The slavers were to the point of realizing that those braids spoke, for that reason the scarves appeared, but many even ended up bald, when they managed to understand it.

Now it is an aesthetic element that is part of the African heritage in Colombia and has generated creativity of all kinds, barbershops arose and women wear beautiful fabrics and turbans, which women of other races also want to wear.

Racism against the afro is going against itself

“It is what I always say to my students and in my lectures. In this country we are an amalgamation of races and hierarchically they tried to cleanse blood, based on whether or not they had rights based on how light or how dark a person was.” Within colonial society, the people who mixed resulted in the mulatto population, “From a mulatto person with a white person a third was born, which they considered the third parts of a human being, whatever Carlos was called, he was a third , only until a quinterón was mixed with a white could the certificate of cleanliness of blood from the land be presented, as it appears in the book of Santiago Castro”. Vergara pointed out.

Despite these forms of animalistic domination and racialization, what Iván Alberto Vergara wanted to make clear is that the entire population of this nation, even the whitest, has a deep-rooted African and indigenous heritage.

In the national situation, solidarity is manifested with the urban and rural Afro-descendant communities that continue to be victims of the consequences of enslavement such as state neglect in the Pacific region and extreme poverty, racial discrimination, the destruction of biodiversity by exploitation forestry, mining and fishing, as well as the murderous violence of the armed guerrilla groups, paramilitaries and drug traffickers.

pending celebrations

May 26: the rebellion of the Chocó Departmental Civic Strike is remembered. A milestone in the history of the Chocoano people is the National Day of Solidarity with the Chocoano people.

May 29: commemorate the honorable Maurice Bishop, political leader of the island country Grenada, in the Caribbean Sea. Murdered for being a fighter for social and political change in Grenadian society.

*In several public schools in Pereira there will be activities this week on the occasion of Afro-Colombianity. It is important to make known the impulse and agency that the Municipal Education Secretariat gave to these commemorations.