Today is World Bee Day! Do you know what your invaluable work on our planet is?

Bees play a fundamental role in plant pollination, an essential process for the balance of ecosystems and food production. This May 20 marks World Bee Day, a special date to recognize the importance of these insects and reflect on the need to protect their existence.

Bees, both honey bees and other pollinating species, carry out a tireless task of transporting pollen from one flower to another. In this way they allow the fertilization and reproduction of numerous plant species.

Thanks to their work, the production of fruits, vegetables, seeds and nuts that are a fundamental part of our diet is ensured. However, bees and other pollinators face various challenges that threaten their survival.

Climate change, pesticides, the loss of natural habitats and the spread of diseases are some of the factors that put their existence at risk. For this reason, scientists today warn about the need to promote sustainable agricultural practices and preserve natural spaces where they find food and shelter.

In addition to their ecological importance, bees also have significant economic value. Beekeeping is an activity that provides employment and contributes to rural development in many regions of the country.

Honey, wax and other products derived from bees are appreciated both nationally and internationally, generating income for the communities dedicated to this activity.

