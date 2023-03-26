Due to rapid industrialization and population growth in recent decades, there have been significant climate changes that have led to a variety of negative effects, including the greenhouse effect, global warming, environmental pollution, overuse of natural resources and damage to the ozone layer. Negatively affecting the cyclical processes of the Earth.

Because of this, March 26 is recognized as World Climate Day. It was established at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which was completed in 1992, to increase awareness of the importance and influence of climate, as well as the effects of climate change on humans.

What’s the weather like?

It is described as the set of climate-related factors that affect the atmosphere of an area over an extended period of time, including temperature, wind, precipitation, humidity, and atmospheric pressure.

The buildup of heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere, variations in the intensity of the sun, volcanic eruptions, and many other things are just a few of the many natural factors that affect climate.

When it comes to human activities that depend on specific environmental conditions, such as agriculture, hunting, and legal fishing, weather is a crucial factor.

The adoption of measures by governments and nations for its prevention is relevant because there are numerous natural threats that are connected to climatic variations.

By taking simple steps like reducing single-use plastics, planting trees, maintaining your car to reduce harmful gas emissions, and avoiding aerosols, you can join in celebrating this day every day.