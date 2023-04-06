Good morning,

there are practically no typical brawlers in the NHL anymore. Violence was gradually replaced by skill, and today even players in the fourth formation must know how to play hockey. While fifteen years ago there was at least one fight in 40 percent of matches, three years ago it was only 13.5 percent.

American journalist Kevin Kurz from The Athletic noticed an interesting thing. Many former players, whose role in the match was mainly to fight, have sophisticated positions after their playing careers in hockey. There are so many former fighters among the coaches, experts and analysts that it should not be just a coincidence.

The course investigated what is behind this, as the reality goes against common prejudices that brawlers don’t know much about hockey.

Hockey player Erik Černák had one plus point in the NHL when Tampa Bay lost to the New York Rangers 3:6.

It’s really not just two or three isolated cases. In 2019, Craig Berube brought St. Louis Blues as head coach for the Stanley Cup. Before that, he accumulated 3149 penalty minutes in the NHL.

Stu Grimson (2113 penalty minutes) studied law and worked as a lawyer for the NHLPA for three years after his playing career. He currently works as a television expert.

Bob Boughner (1382 penalty minutes) is an assistant coach of Detroit, but he also worked as a head coach in Florida and San Jose.

Dave Brown (1789 penalty minutes) works as a scout for Philadelphia, Jody Shelley (1538 penalty minutes) is an analyst for Columbus.

Ian Laperriere (1,949 penalty minutes) was an assistant coach and director of player development in Philadelphia and currently coaches as head coach at Lehigh Valley in the AHL.

A weaker player has to work on himself more

Finally, even Boris Valábik was expected to fight occasionally in the NHL, although he does not belong to the named group of players, as he was not a brawler, but a defensive defender. However, few would have predicted during his career that he would become one of the best television experts in Slovakia.

Behind the success of the named people are also individual prerequisites, but they are also united by common characteristics that were related to the position of a less talented player. They were rarely among brawlers