Today, ninth date of the Veterans Intermunicipal

As is the tradition on Sundays, a new date for the Intermunicipal Veterans Tournament is disputed, a contest that for more than 20 years has provided soccer integration in the municipalities of the Coffee Region that do not have professional soccer. Arturo Parra, organizer of the tournament, travels every weekend to a different stadium to keep up with the matches.

THIS IS HOW THE NINTH DATE WILL BE PLAYED

Group A

In Betulia 1:30 pm. Arepas It’s nice Arabia vs Santa Rosa car rental.

In Marseille 2 pm. Agropecuaria La Finquita Marseille vs. Balboa Mayor’s Office.

In Balboa 2 pm. Veterans Balboa vs Royal Porteño Virginia.

In LaVirginia 10am. Apía vs Hierarchy FC Belén.

In Pereira. Altagracia Pereira vs. Those of Cuba.

Group B

At Cafelia 4 pm. Veterans FC Pereira vs Brasa and Parrilla Marseille.

In Belén 2 pm. Belén FC vs Real Tatamá Santuario.

In La Virginia 2 pm. Ferpar Virginia Furniture vs Multilens Computers.

4 pm. Virginia F.C vs Yeimons Jeans Pereira.

Group C

In Viterbo 4 pm. Professors Viterbo vs Sansiro Café Bar Riosucio.

In Anserma 2 pm. Agrofinca Anserma vs Besiktas Chaín Supía.

