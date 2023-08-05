Today, Saudi Arabia is hosting talks on ways to stop the war in Ukraine

Today, Saturday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host important talks on ways to stop the war in Ukraine.

And Riyadh announced, in a statement, on Friday, that a meeting of national security advisers and representatives of a number of countries would be held in Jeddah to discuss the Ukrainian crisis.

The statement affirmed the Kingdom’s readiness to carry out its good offices to contribute to reaching a solution that leads to lasting peace.

Representatives of more than 40 countries are scheduled to attend, as talks will be held between the participating countries on certain points of the Ukrainian peace formula, while diplomats reported that invitations were extended to about 30 countries, and Russia is not among them.

This follows talks held in June in Copenhagen.

The Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Ihor Zovkva, stated that the second meeting will be at the level of national security advisers and political leaders on the basic principles of peace based on the peace formula put forward by the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky.

