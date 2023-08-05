Home » Today, Saudi Arabia is hosting talks on ways to stop the war in Ukraine
News

Today, Saudi Arabia is hosting talks on ways to stop the war in Ukraine

by admin
Today, Saudi Arabia is hosting talks on ways to stop the war in Ukraine

Today, Saturday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host important talks on ways to stop the war in Ukraine.

And Riyadh announced, in a statement, on Friday, that a meeting of national security advisers and representatives of a number of countries would be held in Jeddah to discuss the Ukrainian crisis.

The statement affirmed the Kingdom’s readiness to carry out its good offices to contribute to reaching a solution that leads to lasting peace.

Representatives of more than 40 countries are scheduled to attend, as talks will be held between the participating countries on certain points of the Ukrainian peace formula, while diplomats reported that invitations were extended to about 30 countries, and Russia is not among them.

This follows talks held in June in Copenhagen.

The Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Ihor Zovkva, stated that the second meeting will be at the level of national security advisers and political leaders on the basic principles of peace based on the peace formula put forward by the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky.

See also  Advances in innovation and technology will make El Salvador a regional benchmark

You may also like

Building a Better Life: Xi Jinping’s Commitment to...

Essmar optimizes public lighting in Santa Marta and...

Demmin: 13-year-old boy seriously injured in quad accident...

30 riots in the subway at Gaebong Station…...

Kenya Joins Forces with the Caribbean to Combat...

a perfect government

Promoting High-Quality Development and Improving People’s Livelihood: The...

Othmar Hanke: Convinced judge, loving family man

The digitization of Moroccan intangible heritage strengthens the...

A hemispheric response | The New Century

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy