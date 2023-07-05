Today the construction for the largest family festival in the country starts

The numerous helpers from the association “Mühlviertler Kinderspiele” have their hands full from today. Because after months of preparation, the construction for the largest family festival in the country is now starting: From Friday to Sunday and also the weekend after, the popular “MÜKIS-Prater” with a giant slide, bouncy castle, Wurli-Wurm and many more will be held on the fairground next to the Perger train station Adventure stations put into operation.

“All year round we keep an eye out for artists and acrobats who fit in with the MÜKIS. Many who have performed here once like to come back to Perg,” says MÜKIS chairman Werner Luegmayr. This year the clown Pit Petro and the magician “Magic Nesti” will be among others.

Trial bike world champion Tom Pechhacker will bring all sorts of spectacular moments to the festival area on the second MÜKIS weekend. In his breathtaking stunt show, gravity and other laws of nature seem to be suspended for a brief moment.

At the MÜKIS, however, those children who prefer things to be more tranquil are also in good hands. This is especially true for the little ones: the MÜKIS children’s area offers them a well-secured area with plenty of space between the play equipment. In addition, the deciduous trees on the fairground provide pleasant shade on hot July days.

Mühlviertel children’s games; 7th to 9th July and 15th/16th July. Fairground at Perg train station

