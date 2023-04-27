Home » Today the FNC will have a general manager
News

Today the FNC will have a general manager

by admin
Today the FNC will have a general manager

Coffee growers in expectation

Today the National Committee of Coffee Growers in an extraordinary congress, will elect its highest representative, it is the general manager of the National Federation of Coffee Growers, a position to which two men and a woman aspire, and which until a few months ago was held by Roberto Vélez Vallejo from Risarald.

This is Germán Alberto Bahamón Jaramillo, from Huila, an agro-industrial production engineer, specializing in strategic marketing, and executive marketing, with more than 20 years of experience in general management positions and a third-generation coffee grower.

Sandra Morelli Rico, from Bogotá, a lawyer with postgraduate studies in administrative law and administration science, who has been a professor in the country and abroad, and a full-time researcher with multiple publications, who in 1998 was legal director of the FNC, being also one of the first women directors of the union.

And Santiago Pardo Salguero, also from Bogotá, an economist with a master’s degree in international affairs, who has more than 15 years of experience in management positions in the trade union sector and in the public sector, in three different governments, and as representative in Asia of the National Federation of Coffee Growers (FNC) between 2011 and 2019.

The election takes place in the midst of multiple controversies, beginning with the national government’s request to include more women among the options for coffee growers, and the request of some coffee growers in the country, including those from the Eje Cafetero, to change the list and include a man from Risaraldo. .

You may also like

Independence Cup 2023: ASCK on the roof of...

Dayana Pineda, the cucuteña who wants to make...

The Agenda of Art – At the cinema

Côte d’Ivoire hosts a regional training meeting for...

Is it true that having sex rejuvenates?

Mediterranean University – Articles

4/28 China Scan participates in China A-share market

THE GOVERNMENT GOES UNDER THE ROOM, MELONI GO...

Greiner: I clung to hope during my detention...

Did Petro not like Bahamon’s appointment?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy