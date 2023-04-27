Today the FNC will have a general manager

Coffee growers in expectation

Today the National Committee of Coffee Growers in an extraordinary congress, will elect its highest representative, it is the general manager of the National Federation of Coffee Growers, a position to which two men and a woman aspire, and which until a few months ago was held by Roberto Vélez Vallejo from Risarald.

This is Germán Alberto Bahamón Jaramillo, from Huila, an agro-industrial production engineer, specializing in strategic marketing, and executive marketing, with more than 20 years of experience in general management positions and a third-generation coffee grower.

Sandra Morelli Rico, from Bogotá, a lawyer with postgraduate studies in administrative law and administration science, who has been a professor in the country and abroad, and a full-time researcher with multiple publications, who in 1998 was legal director of the FNC, being also one of the first women directors of the union.

And Santiago Pardo Salguero, also from Bogotá, an economist with a master’s degree in international affairs, who has more than 15 years of experience in management positions in the trade union sector and in the public sector, in three different governments, and as representative in Asia of the National Federation of Coffee Growers (FNC) between 2011 and 2019.

The election takes place in the midst of multiple controversies, beginning with the national government’s request to include more women among the options for coffee growers, and the request of some coffee growers in the country, including those from the Eje Cafetero, to change the list and include a man from Risaraldo. .