Today the joining process between the Pinedo and Johnson governments begins

This December 11, the joining process between the mayor of Virna Johnson and the elected mayor Carlos Pinedo Cuello will begin.

This first meeting will take place at the facilities of the Planning Secretariat.

According to the official letter 03 2023 SM 2024 issued by the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta “it has arranged the date of the initial joint meeting between the joint steering committee by the outgoing administration, which was appointed by decree three 42 of November 10, 2023, and the team delegated by the incoming government.” Reads the statement from the District Mayor’s Office.

According to Mayor Virna Johnson on December 6, This first meeting between the splicing committees would only be to coordinate some details of the process, but there will be no delivery of reports.

We reconsider the delivery phase of urgent information starting on December 15, until the date agreed upon in said meeting.” Johnson said at the time.

