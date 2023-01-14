For their great social work, six women from Cauca have been nominated, who are an example of solidarity.

In the auditorium of the administrative headquarters of Comfacauca in Popayán, this Friday, January 13, starting at 3:00 pm, the election ceremony of the Comfacauca Cauca Woman 2022 – 2023 will be held, who will be the candidate for the department to the national Cafam Woman award.

These are six valuable women who were nominated for their unconditional service to the community, commendable work that today we want to recognize each and every one of them.

The participating candidates for this distinction, whose profiles were reviewed and approved by the regional jury, are:

Alix Morales Marin

Maria Nancy Manunga Castro

Adriana Constanza Alvarez

Maritza Gomez Carabali

Yulanni Burbano

Gloria Helped Aranda

They all carry out important social work in different corners of the department, in favor of children, youth, adults and older adults in situations of vulnerability or need. Through the Mujer Cauca and Mujer Cafam awards, the commitment to the visibility and promotion of those who give everything for the material and emotional well-being of people and communities is reiterated.

