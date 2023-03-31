Home News Today there will be a night closure on the Monterrey – Villanueva road
Today there will be a night closure on the Monterrey – Villanueva road

Today there will be a night closure on the Monterrey – Villanueva road

The Vial del Oriente Concessionaire, Covioriente, informs the community and users of the Villavicencio – Yopal Corridor that nighttime vehicle restrictions will be introduced on the road that leads from Villanueva to Monterrey, to carry out the lifting of beams on two bridges located at the height of the town center Villa Carola.

The activities will take place between 10:00 p.m. this Friday, March 31, and 1:00 a.m. the following day on the 26-meter-long Quemones bridge, located at kilometer 40+810 of National Route 6512. At this same time On Saturday, April 1, the structure will be installed on the Los Nova bridge, 22.6 meters long and located at kilometer 41+830, on the aforementioned national highway.

To carry out these works, about 25 collaborators will be involved in the procedure used to move the concrete beams from the place where they were previously cast to place them on the bases of the bridges.

These interventions are part of the expansion and improvement that has been carried out in the two structures, a process with which the lanes were expanded, in addition to reinforcing the foundation and construction elements, which will provide more fluid and safe mobility.

Covioriente reminds users who move through the Villanueva – Monterrey section, to schedule their trips in advance, promptly attending to the indications of road controllers and signaling the traffic management plans that will be installed.

Source: Covioriente

