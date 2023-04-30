Today they receive their credential – breaking latest news

After having exhausted all legal and regulatory resources in relation to the electoral results of last February 5, the national authorities of the National Electoral Council (CNE), have decided that today is the day on which the winners of the sectional elections of the province de Loja receive their credentials to perform their functions from May 14, 2023, until the same date of 2027.

Luis Hernán Cisneros Jaramillo, provincial delegate of the National Electoral Council (CNE), announced that the event will be held at the Benjamín Carrión Mora Theater, north of the city, starting at 10:00 a.m. “There are four hundred and ninety-four to deliver in the province of Loja”, broken down into the prefect and vice-prefect, 16 mayors, 39 rural councilors, 47 urban councilors and 390 members of parish governments”, adding that the figure reaches 476 people, taking into account the citizens who participated in the elections as alternate candidates for the winners. “Loja is one of the provinces that has the most candidates, only surpassed by Manabí.”

The ceremony is planned in two moments. At 10:00 a.m., the credentials will be delivered to the prefect Mario Mancino Valdiviezo and his pair; together with all the mayors, urban and rural councillors, as well as main members of the parish governments; while, from 11:00 a.m., it will be the turn of the substitutes of the 78 parishes of the province of Loja. According to Cisneros Jaramillo, everything would be planned so that the event runs smoothly, since “the necessary logistics and security” have been planned, so they will comply with the protocols established by the theater, whose participants will enter an hour in advance.

Lenin Gabriel Cuenca Mendieta, an elected rural councilor, told this newspaper that he is attending the CNE’s call to receive the document that authorizes him to exercise his functions as of May 14. “It is important to attend this call to receive the enabling document and start working for the interests of the citizenry,” adding that in his case he will take the opportunity to make contact with his colleagues and elected mayors, in the possibility of articulating a management that allows make budgets for the rural sector a reality. “I am going to take advantage of the presence of other rural councilors to invite them to define the methodology established by the Organic Code of Territorial Organization (COOTAD), to assign participatory budgets to rural parishes,” explained the brand new mayor from Quinara.

He insisted that “article 186 establishes that all municipalities have the obligation to set up a fund for the taxes generated in the rural sector; of which, 50% will be distributed equitably to all rural parishes, and the other percentage would be through taking into account the unsatisfied needs of each territory”, but, he also said that he will be at the event accompanied by his family , since they would be the ones who support him at all times.

Likewise, Romel Aguinsaca Gualsaqui, who will preside over the Chuquibamba parish government, commented that they have received two tickets to attend the event, so he will be present together with his substitute. “We will be there an hour in advance and I will be with my substitute member at their event, which will be around noon,” and he stated that some members would not attend today, but that days ago they have already signed the delivery of the document. (YO)

