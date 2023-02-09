Original title: Today, the temperature of the snow will “diving”

News from our newspaper (Reporter Ren Shan) Affected by the southerly wind and high-altitude trough, the city will usher in a snowfall process today. The temperature during the day will drop precipitously compared with the previous period. Pay attention to add clothes to keep warm.

Recently, the temperature in Beijing has been significantly warmer. Yesterday morning, the weather was fine and clear, with plenty of light, and the temperature rose steadily. The highest temperature in the afternoon was around 7°C. However, the weather changed as it said, and the cloud cover gradually increased yesterday afternoon, and the sky was covered with clouds at night.

According to Zhao Wei, the chief forecaster of the Municipal Meteorological Observatory, there will be a light snowfall in the city from west to east this morning to night. The snowfall in the western and northern regions is relatively obvious, and the main snowfall period is from morning to night. 2 to 4 mm.

“Affected by snowfall, today’s daytime temperature has dropped precipitously compared to the previous period. The highest temperature will drop to 0°C, and the lowest nighttime temperature will be -4°C.” Zhao Wei said that the snowfall weather makes the road slippery and visibility decreases, and road knots will appear on some sections of the road. Ice, citizens, please pay attention to traffic safety when traveling, pay attention to road condition information in time, please slow down when driving, keep a distance between vehicles, and beware of traffic accidents. In addition, in snowy and cooling weather, charcoal fire and gas self-heating users should also pay attention to ventilation in the room while strengthening heating, and beware of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning.

After the snowfall, tomorrow’s daytime maximum temperature will rise to around 6°C, and the nighttime minimum temperature will be -2°C. This weekend, there will be more clouds in the sky, especially on Sunday, it will be cloudy again, and there will be snowflakes falling in the mountains, and the temperature will also be “halved”. The highest temperature is only around 4°C. “.

(Editors in charge: Bao Congying, Gao Xing)

