Home News Today will snow and temperature “big dive”
News

Today will snow and temperature “big dive”

by admin
Today will snow and temperature “big dive”

Original title: Today, the temperature of the snow will “diving”

News from our newspaper (Reporter Ren Shan) Affected by the southerly wind and high-altitude trough, the city will usher in a snowfall process today. The temperature during the day will drop precipitously compared with the previous period. Pay attention to add clothes to keep warm.

Recently, the temperature in Beijing has been significantly warmer. Yesterday morning, the weather was fine and clear, with plenty of light, and the temperature rose steadily. The highest temperature in the afternoon was around 7°C. However, the weather changed as it said, and the cloud cover gradually increased yesterday afternoon, and the sky was covered with clouds at night.

According to Zhao Wei, the chief forecaster of the Municipal Meteorological Observatory, there will be a light snowfall in the city from west to east this morning to night. The snowfall in the western and northern regions is relatively obvious, and the main snowfall period is from morning to night. 2 to 4 mm.

“Affected by snowfall, today’s daytime temperature has dropped precipitously compared to the previous period. The highest temperature will drop to 0°C, and the lowest nighttime temperature will be -4°C.” Zhao Wei said that the snowfall weather makes the road slippery and visibility decreases, and road knots will appear on some sections of the road. Ice, citizens, please pay attention to traffic safety when traveling, pay attention to road condition information in time, please slow down when driving, keep a distance between vehicles, and beware of traffic accidents. In addition, in snowy and cooling weather, charcoal fire and gas self-heating users should also pay attention to ventilation in the room while strengthening heating, and beware of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning.

See also  Beijing has formulated a good recipe for managing "big city disease", insisting on two-way efforts to reorganize internal functions and relieve and transfer externally-Qianlong.com.cn

After the snowfall, tomorrow’s daytime maximum temperature will rise to around 6°C, and the nighttime minimum temperature will be -2°C. This weekend, there will be more clouds in the sky, especially on Sunday, it will be cloudy again, and there will be snowflakes falling in the mountains, and the temperature will also be “halved”. The highest temperature is only around 4°C. “.

(Editors in charge: Bao Congying, Gao Xing)

Share for more people to see

You may also like

The Fourth Plenary Session of the 14th Xinhui...

‘Mi Calle’ begins paving in the Miguel Pinedo...

Journalism Award “Reynaldo Matiz Trujillo” 2023

The municipal government held an enlarged meeting of...

Colombian will be head of landing and recovery...

Aralí González is the new director of the...

The dead man in the hole and journalism...

summary of the most important events of the...

Promote the upgrading of the quality of life...

The ICBF director fell

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy