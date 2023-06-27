Today’s highest temperature continues to hit 39 degrees Celsius, and tomorrow thunderstorms, strong winds and hail will strike

Original title: Thunderstorm, strong wind and hail will strike tomorrow

News from our newspaper (Reporter Luo Qianwen) Yesterday, the capital ushered in a thunderstorm, which briefly extinguished the enthusiasm for the high temperature. However, today the sky cleared and the high temperature returned quickly, with the highest temperature expected to reach 39°C again. The Municipal Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow warning signal for high temperature yesterday. Everyone should pay attention to sunstroke prevention and sun protection when traveling, replenish water in time, and beware of heatstroke.

For two consecutive days, the temperature in the capital dropped briefly. However, today the warm air mass returns strongly, and the temperature will rapidly enter the fast lane of climbing again. The maximum temperature during the day will rise to around 39°C again, and it will be another sunny and scorching day.

And tomorrow, the high temperature will be paused again. A city-wide thunderstorm will bring strong winds and hail. The temperature will drop again amidst the wind and rain. The highest temperature is expected to be around 32°C, which is a relatively cool day in the near future. up.

However, the high temperature is still the main theme this week. The meteorological department said that in the next four days of this week, the highest daytime temperature in Beijing will be between 37°C and 40°C, and the lowest nighttime temperature will continue to hover around 25°C. It is difficult to find cool nights.

According to the forecast of the Central Meteorological Observatory, from June 27 to July 1, there will be high temperature weather again in North China, Huanghuai, Fenwei Plain and other places. The intensity is comparable to the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, and the local temperature will still exceed 40°C and may break the historical extreme.

