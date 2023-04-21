Toddler falls out of a moving car in Dortmund – Ruhr area – news

Dortmund police officers were on duty Thursday evening when a car drove past them with the door open. The car suddenly stopped and the occupants ran towards a roundabout. The police officers then saw in the outside mirror that a small child was lying in the roundabout.

As a precaution, the one-year-old girl was taken to a children’s hospital in an ambulance and fortunately suffered only minor injuries.

Neither the child nor the child seat were properly secured

According to initial findings, the child was not buckled in the child seat and the child seat itself was not properly fastened. Apparently, the girl then managed to open the rear car door. In a roundabout, the child and child seat fell out of the car.

The shocked 26-year-old driver now faces a fine.

