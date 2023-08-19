Home » Toews, Lidström, Chára or Pálffy. Players and fans from all over the world came to Trenčín to say goodbye to Hoss
News

Toews, Lidström, Chára or Pálffy. Players and fans from all over the world came to Trenčín to say goodbye to Hoss

by admin
Toews, Lidström, Chára or Pálffy. Players and fans from all over the world came to Trenčín to say goodbye to Hoss

Symbolically 18.8. precisely at 18:18, the opening goal of Marián Hossa’s Goodbye Game exhibition match came in handy. The winter stadium of Pavel Demitra was sold out as expected, the official figure was about 6150 spectators in the auditorium.

The three-time Stanley Cup winner put a definitive end to his career in the company of foreign NHL stars such as Nicklas Lidström, Jonathan Toews, Duncan Keith and Daniel Alfredsson. There were also Slovak hockey legends such as Zdeno Chára, Peter Bondra, Miroslav Šatan and Žigmund Pálffy.

In addition to the players, however, the names of the coaches – Ján Filc, Július Šupler, František Hossa and Marián Gáborík, who remained only on the bench due to health problems – attracted attention.

“It was touching. I don’t cry easily, but today, when I was talking, I had something to do. The atmosphere was excellent, which we expected as we got huge names here. I have already thanked the boys several times. I am very happy that they found their way here and that they came,” said Marián Hossa after his last career match.

In the afternoon, in front of a crowd of fans on Mierov Square, the players were divided into two teams – white and black. As expected, many goals were scored during the evening match. In the end, the players in white jerseys enjoyed the victory, winning 10:9 after extra time. Rastislav Pavlikovský scored the winning goal three seconds before the end of overtime. Marián Hossa scored two goals.

The four-time Stanley Cup winner and one of the best defenders in history, Nicklas Lidström, also enjoyed the entire event:

See also  Outdoor mask, in Sicily it is an optional. There is a risk of a 280 euro fine

“It was fun to be part of Marian’s farewell match. I didn’t know what to expect from it, but the whole thing was amazing from the hotel, to the celebrations and the draw of the teams in the square to the actual match with the fans in the stadium. The atmosphere was great and for me it was simply a great experience.”

Hossa: I don’t go to the ice at all

Even before the start of the match, Marián Hossa received a gold medal

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber? Log in

You may also like

Lolita, Iconic Miami Seaquarium Orca, Dies After Decades...

See how is the issuance of passports in...

Leadership and Community Efforts to Aid Flood Victims...

Ultra broadband development, Urso and Giani sign addendum...

TSE refuses to hear the request for the...

Breaking Down the Mega Millions Jackpot: Cash vs....

San Jorge University Hospital Blood Bank Urgently Needs...

CPPCC Conveys Spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s...

The 10 best books on the child in...

The Mexican government finds two dead migrants abandoned...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy