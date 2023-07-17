Tofaş signs American center Austin Wiley – Sports News

Turkish Insurance Basketball Super League from their team TOFASadded another boost to its long rotation. Blue Greens, last season Lithuaniaof Neptuna Klaipeda playing in the team United States center Austin Wiley agreed with. college career Auburn Universityspent in and United States of America’Wiley, who also played in the junior national teams of Turkey, spent the last 3 seasons in Europe. Wiley, who has a 2.38 cm stroke length, finally NeptuneHe finished the season in Lithuania with an average of 10.9 points-8.9 rebounds-2.1 blocks in 23 games and left the club in April 2023.

WHO IS AUSTIN WILEY?

Austin Wiley, who is August 1, 1999 and is 2.11 cm tall, serves in the center (5) position.

Wiley, who started basketball in his home country of the United States, managed to attract attention in his high school career at “Spain Park High School” in Hoover, Alabama and was invited to the United States junior national team in the U16 age category. Championship with the United States at the U17 World Cup held in Spain in 2017 (8 points-6.4 rebounds average in 7 games); Wiley, who ranked third in the U19 World Cup held in Egypt in 2019 (average statistics of 10.3 points-10.9 rebounds in 7 games), spent his college career at Auburn University, one of the American College Basketball League (NCAA) teams, between 2016-2020.

Finishing the 2019-2020 season, which is his last year in the NCAA, with an average of 10.6 points-9.3 rebounds-1.6 blocks in 31 games, Austin Wiley had his first European experience in MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg in Germany with the 2020-2021 season. Wiley, who has a stroke length of 2.38 cm, transferred to another German representative ROMERSTROM Gladiators Trier in January 2021, where he scored an average of 15.2 points-9 rebounds-1 steals-1.8 blocks in 5 games.

Wiley, who also spent the 2021-2022 season at the ROMERSTROM Gladiators Trier in Germany, averaged 13.8 points-11.1 rebounds-2 blocks in 24 games in the German league, and joined the Neptunas Klaipeda team of Lithuania before the 2022-2023 season. Wiley also displayed average statistics of 10.9 points-8.9 rebounds-2.1 blocks in 23 games.

