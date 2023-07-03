“Together against thirst”: fill up drinking bottles for free in Linz businesses

Under the title “I don’t care if you’re thirsty”, passers-by can fill up their drinking bottles with water free of charge at seven participating partner companies. This is made possible by an initiative of the green economy and the green Linz.

Part of the Linz pilot project are the organic shop “Mein Müli” (Pfarrplatz 16), the paper shop “papiertiger” (Pfarrplatz 17), the shoe and furniture shop “Vega Nova” (Pfarrplatz 1), the fashion shops “XILING” (Rainerstrasse 15), “ECO” (Rainerstraße 16) and “Clothes make people” (Herrenstraße 14) as well as the paint shop “Auro Naturfarben” (Lessingstraße 9). In addition, thirsty passers-by can also fill up their water bottles free of charge in the office of the Green Linz in the Altstadt 22a.

Contribution to environmental and heat protection

“Especially on hot days, it is particularly important to drink plenty of fluids. The initiative makes a valuable contribution to heat protection and is an important addition to the 80 drinking water fountains in the city,” says City Councilor Eva Schobesberger. Bernhard Seeber, regional spokesman for the Upper Austrian Green Economy, emphasizes that the cooperation shows once again “that entrepreneurs are happy to make a contribution to environmental protection and waste prevention and want to actively help shape our future”.

All partner companies draw attention to the campaign with the sticker “I don’t care if you’re thirsty” – this can be found either on the door or in the shop window.

More participants wanted

“We would like to thank the participating companies and of course we hope that other partners will soon take part in this campaign,” say City Councilor Eva Schobesberger and Bernhard Seeber, regional spokesman for Green Economy Upper Austria.

Interested companies can contact us at any time by email to [email protected] or by email to [email protected]. There is an overview of the participating companies here.

