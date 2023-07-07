“Together around the table”, a project for the elderly of Magdalena

As part of its commitment to generate a positive impact for the well-being of its communities in its area of ​​influence, Drummond Ltd., together with different allies, remodeled the dining room of the Sagrados Corazones de Jesús Elderly Well-being Center and María’, located in Santa Marta, Magdalena, which benefits around 100 older adults.

“Pleased because this is the fourth phase. We started this process when it was very deteriorated. We started the process of fixing the roof, later the kitchen fix, but it did not meet the technical specifications. Today it complies with the technical specifications and with the lifting of the roof; that is what allows this spaciousness, this comfort, and this well-being that we are generating for the elderly”, expressed Álvaro Daza, senior supervisor of community relations, for Magdalena, of Drummond Ltd.

For the execution of the Dining Room, an approximate investment of 243 million pesos was made, of which Drummond contributed more than 150 million. This project was carried out within the framework of Drummond’s social responsibility, within the Governance for Development pillar and within the Institutional and Community Strengthening Program.

“Achieving the execution of the ‘Together around the table’ project has a very special meaning because the planning was quite a challenge, since our permanent purpose was really to provide older people with a decent space so that they could consume their food. We really feel very happy and it is a message that the elderly themselves transmit because they really feel comfortable”, said Leidy Moreno, administrative director of the Wellness Center.

It should be noted that, within its management, Drummond Ltd., together with the food services contractor ESS Compass Group Services Colombia SA, has donated to the Asylum, between the end of 2022 and this 2023, around 660 kg of non-food perishables

“I have been here in the nursing home for four months and it has been a great surprise how they have treated us here and how beautiful Drummond has given us, we have a lot to thank them for,” said Reinaldo Osorio, an elderly person belonging to the nursing home.

Drummond will continue working with different allies to facilitate the sustainability of projects that benefit the elderly population close to their communities.

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

