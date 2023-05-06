Together into a better future

Kindernothilfe supports children and families in need worldwide. With a fundraiser, you too can contribute to improving the lives of these people in the long term.

Active for children in need

Die Kindernothilfe has set itself the goal of protecting, strengthening and promoting girls and boys in need. In the meantime, a total of 2.3 million children in 33 countries around the world are supported in numerous and diverse projects. For more than 60 years, this has laid the foundation for a better future for these children.

The focus is on giving the children an education, taking up the fight against hunger and poverty, protecting them from violence and providing medical aid. Every day, Kindernothilfe works to improve the lives of the children and give them a perspective. “We are proud that we have been able to help so many children over the years and will continue to do everything we can to support them in the best possible way,” says the team.

Celebrate, share joy

With your donation you can help Kindernothilfe to continue its important work and help even more children. No matter what the reason for your donation – you contribute to improving the lives of disadvantaged children in the long term. Whether it’s a charity run, milestone birthdays, golden wedding anniversary, benefit concert, theater performance, graduation party or football tournament: there are many opportunities to do good.

The Detering family, for example, refrains from giving presents. Bärbel and Fritz Detering’s commitment to Kindernothilfe began as early as 1979: When their son was born, they decided to also support a godchild through Kindernothilfe. Today, 43 years later, they are still loyal to Kindernothilfe. In order to continue to get involved, they combine round birthdays and special occasions with donations for Kindernothilfe. Your guests always receive information material so that they know exactly which projects the money goes to. But Bärbel Detering would like to get involved in one area in particular: “Since I worked in AIDS counseling for 29 years, it was always important to me that the money goes to projects for children affected by HIV or AIDS,” she says.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re on your own or with guests, as a club, choir, school, church community, confirmation group – everyone can actively support Kindernothilfe’s projects. That’s how it works:

Step 1: Select project

The Kindernothilfe team supports interested parties in finding a suitable project and provides them with clear information. If no specific project is to be funded, the employees decide where the donation is most urgently needed.

Step 2: Request a promotional package

After you have decided on a project, you will receive a corresponding campaign package with information material, posters and a donation box.

Step 3: Collect donations

It is possible in various ways to support one of the numerous projects for children’s rights worldwide. You decide which option suits you best and donate as you wish.

Transfer: Agree on a password with Kindernothilfe and the campaign participants can make a direct transfer with the appropriate purpose.

Agree on a password with Kindernothilfe and the campaign participants can make a direct transfer with the appropriate purpose. Online Fundraiser: Start your own crowdfunding campaign at www.kindernothilfe.de/spendenaktionen or on Facebook, Instagram and Co.

Start your own crowdfunding campaign at or on Facebook, Instagram and Co. Spendenbox: Collect the donations in cash and then transfer the amount to Kindernothilfe.

Would you like to start a fundraiser or donate to a specific cause? Sign up at [email protected] and [email protected] or start here an action.

