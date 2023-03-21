Home News Togo: Germain DOUBIDJI takes control of “Journalists for Literary and Art Criticism in Togo” – TOGOTOPNEWS
At the beginning of this year 2023, the association called Journalists for Literary and Art Criticism in Togo (JCLA-Togo) was created in Lomé, led by the Togolese journalist Germain DOUBIDJI.

The purpose of this Association is to bring together professional journalists who deal with literary and visual arts subjects in order to: promote the progress and quality of the treatment of literary and art criticism issues.

It also aims to stimulate brotherly relations between its members and personalities of all kinds whose activity touches on the literary and artistic fields.

“Togolese journalists do a tremendous job in covering activities relating to the arts and literature and I think it would be in good taste to open the chapter of specialization in this specific field which requires a lot of dexterity. It is the deep motive which led to the creation of the association called: Journalists for Literary and Art Criticism in Togo (JCLA-Togo)”, indicates Germain DOUBIDJI.

Initiator of the ”Club les Amis de la plume” in 2002 while he was in high school, Germain DOUBIDJI is a great lover of arts and literature.

He is known to literary and artistic circles in Togo and guarantees the specialization of Togolese journalists in the fields of arts and literature.

Germain DOUBIDJI is Publication Director of InterFaxPress and the bimonthly Jeunesse Info.

