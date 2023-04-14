TOGOCOM once again confirms its status as the N 01 mobile internet operator in Togo. The company has just unveiled its new Internet offers which benefit from 4G speed everywhere in Togo at prices adapted to the different needs of its customers.

TOGOCOM has reviewed the volume of megas on its internet offers. Subscription to the new packages is simple and definitive for all TOGOCOM customers located in every corner of Togo. TOGOCOM customers can therefore subscribe to their packages via *909*2# or via their Authorized Points of Sale.

Through this measure, TOGOCOM wants to meet the growing expectations of its customers and actively participate in democratization and digital inclusion in Togo.

“We wanted to respond to the growing demand for Internet use from Togolese with more abundant and more accessible internet packages. This is why we have increased the volumes of mega on a large part of our internet packages”, specifies Touglo Eric TCHAWALASSOU, Marketing Director of TOGOCOM.

For his part, the Acting General Manager, Tarik Boudiaf, adds: “At TOGOCOM, we are proud to offer our customers internet packages that are ever more competitive and correlated to the needs of our customers. Thanks to our proximity to our customers, we are able to offer accessible offers adapted to each use. We are committed to always providing an exceptional quality of service that meets the expectations of our diverse customers”.

Now with Togocom, everyone can take advantage of mobile internet services at a lower cost, such as video calls, music, downloading applications, watching videos and streaming TV channels, access to social networks, etc.

Indeed, TOGOCOM, by abundantly increasing the mega internet packages, makes its customers benefit from various opportunities in terms of internet connectivity on the largest 4G network in Togo.

Thus, customers will now only have to choose between one or more packages depending on its/their validity(ies) and benefit from up to twice as much volume on their usual packages.