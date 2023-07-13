TOGOCOM has a new director – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive news in one click

A new Managing Director has been appointed at the head of TOGOCOM since July 1, 2023. This is Pierre Antoine LEGAGNEUR, who holds an engineering degree from Supélec in Paris (France).

With over twenty years of experience in the telecommunications industry, Pierre-Antoine is an accomplished leader with solid experience in operations and performance management.

Since 2015, as Managing Director of Telco OI, the joint subsidiary of AXIAN Telecom and the Iliad Group in La Réunion (Free) and Mayotte (ONLY), he has succeeded in generating significant growth in market share and turnover. business.

“Togocom’s Board of Directors and I are delighted with the arrival of Pierre-Antoine at Togocom. We know we can count on his expertise to support the evolution of the company as well as the digital transformation of Togo thanks to the commitment of all Togocom employees”, said Vincent Le Guennou, Chairman of the Board of Directors. of Togocom, following the appointment of the general manager.

Pierre-Antoine Legagneur for his part, says he is honored to have been chosen to lead Togocom towards the next phase of its development. “It’s an exciting time to join Togocom and I really look forward to getting to know our colleagues, partners and customers,” he said.

It should be noted that Tarik Boudiaf is now Deputy General Manager of Togocom and will continue to work for the development of the company.

Vincent Le Guennou would therefore like to thank Tarik Boudiaf, Deputy General Manager of Togocom, for his remarkable work and his unfailing commitment during the interim period.

A pioneer of 5G technology in Togo and the sub-region, TOGOCOM is the leader of the Togolese telecommunications market. Result of the merger of TOGO TELECOM and TOGOCEL, TOGOCOM aims to become the champion of quality of service to the best international standards.

Its story is that of an operator who grew hand in hand with all Togolese. From the provision of the first communication services, to fiber, through financial transactions via mobile, the goal has always been to support everyone in a constantly evolving technological universe.

