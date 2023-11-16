TOGOCOM honors its partners – Football in Togo

The various partners of Togocom were entitled to a day in their honor by the management of the company, on November 11, 2023. These are mainly the partners with whom the structure interacts in the supply and exchange of multifaceted goods and services.

The discussions then revolved around respecting procedures, the signing of the golden table and the presentation of distinction also marked the day. This initiative, which TOGOCOM intends to perpetuate, promises to be a framework for discussion with the company’s service providers and a moment of rewards for the best partners. TOGOCOM expects a quality partnership with its partners.

In terms of awards, 7 locals and 3 foreigners were awarded on selective criteria of quality-price-guarantee-delivery

“It is important to dedicate a day to them to express our gratitude and the pleasure we have in working with them” rejoiced Pierre-Antoine LEGAGNEUR, DG TOGOCOM

« Thanks to TOGOCOM for the recognition. With this award we will try in the future to always be efficient and exemplary” promises Gérard Pakedou, winning partner

Lassina SANOGO, Winning Partner, hopes that this day will continue “ “We can only pray that this initiative continues as long as possible, in order to serve the Togolese people in the best possible way. »

