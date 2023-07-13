Home » Togocom rewards new winners of the Game O tempted?
Togocom rewards new winners of the Game O tempted?

Togocom rewards new winners of the Game O tempted?

Togocom proceeded this Thursday, July 13 at its headquarters in Lomé to the seventh draw of the game Quiz data and fell ticket launched since May 23. This draw was coupled with the symbolic delivery of prizes to the lucky winners of last week and those of the week before who did not make the trip. 62 winners were awarded.

The mobile phone company, Togocom has set up since May 23, 2023, the game Quiz data and Tombola ticket called the tentaaa? This game continues week after week to make lucky winners. So this Thursday the leader of mobile telephony in Togo organized the seventh draw coupled with the awarding of prizes to the winners. This is to reward the winners of last week, that is to say from the period from July 06th to 12th and those of the week before, that is to say from the period from June 29th to July 05th. To this end, 62 winners, including a winner of one million CFA francs, received their prize. As confirmed here by Bobozi Madja-Adédé, head of operational marketing division of Togocom >did he declare.

Togocom gives us a mid-term review

>, continued the head of operational marketing division.

What objective is the Togocom group aiming for by launching this game: >, a conclusion Bobozi Madja-Adédé

For Tidjougouna Daména, the winner of one million CFA francs : >,

The game continues and will end on July 21, 2023 and many prizes are up for grabs including a vehicle worth 10 million

