Sensing a lack of visibility of Togolese players, under the initiative of Jonathan Setodji, the Togo’s Next structure was set up. This aims to showcase the young footballers of the land of our ancestors. In this sense, this Monday was played a test match between the U-17 selection of the Lomé Golfe regional football league and that of Sokodé to launch a tournament which will take place in the holidays of next year.

It is no longer a secret for lovers of round leather, Togolese footballers are sorely lacking in visibility compared to others in the sub-region despite the talents that abound in the country of Emmanuel Adébayor. Situations that good wills want to regularize. This is the case here of Jonathan Setodji, a Togolese living in Belgium. This Togolese by a structure called Togo’s Next wants to highlight the hidden Togolese talents. In doing so, this structure wants to organize in the holidays of next year a tournament which will bring together the leagues. To this end, recruiters from foreign clubs interested in this competition will be invited to accompany the event. And it was with a friendly match endowed with trophies between the U17 selection of the regional football league of Lomé Golfe and that of Sokodé that the launch took place this Monday at the municipal stadium of Lomé. After a tough battle, between the two formations which served a tickling game to the sporting public, it is the formation of Lomé which will win on penalties 7 against 6. This after the 1 goal everywhere in regulation time ‹‹ Today we watched a good game. We have seen qualities. I am pleasantly surprised. Both teams played very well. It’s stuff in training 5 years ago when I was here that I haven’t seen. Even now when you see the training sessions of the teams, you feel that something has changed. There are really academies that are raising the level of Togolese football››, said Jonathan Setodji, the promoter of the upcoming tournament.

Why such an initiative? Jonathan Setodji answers us ‹‹ In my opinion, there is still a lack of visibility for young Togolese footballers. So we want to launch next year in the holidays a tournament that will invite all leagues. If today you see Karim Dermane, Thibault Klidjé, Josué Doké who are players trained here in the country and in Ghana, that means that there are coaches in Togo who are capable of developing good players. So I think it’s time to set up Togolese football. I have the idea of ​​coming to help by giving visibility to young footballers. So the purpose of the tournament is to invite direct partners, that is to say recruiters who are ready to work with us, to come and take players for testing. It is very important that we have partners. Now you see agents coming to take players but after nothing>> he added.

It should be noted that this structure has already started working with the Togolese international Ouro-Gneni Wassiou, ASCK’s goalkeeper.