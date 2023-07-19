Toilet paper and adhesive tape: Kaindl on course for growth

The wholesale company Kaindl has grown in the recent past by taking over smaller competitors in Salzburg, Upper and Lower Austria. At the beginning of the month, the Leonding-based company integrated the two occupational safety specialists Wimmesberger and Lampl & Schreiber into the group. Kaindl announced the company merger yesterday, Tuesday.

“Both companies have been with us for a long time. We wanted to strengthen the brand presence, which is why we are joining forces,” says Kaindl Managing Director Thomas Hopfinger. Lampl & Schreiber from Leonding has been part of the group since 2011, Wimmesberger from Haag am Hausruck since 2021. The company names disappear and the twelve employees are taken over.

The location in Haag am Hausruck is important, and the nearby Innviertel is an interesting and growing economic region, says Hopfinger. Kaindl supplies companies with around 130,000 products, primarily industrial and commercial companies. The range extends from work clothing to toilet paper, adhesive tapes, seals to hoses and packaging. “We have almost everything in our range, except for tools and screws, there are companies that can do it better,” says Hopfinger in an interview with OÖN.

Although the order books in industry and parts of trade and crafts are no longer full, this does not cause the managing director a headache. “We are not dissatisfied, even though we know that the rest of this year will be tough.”

The turnover in the previous year was 72.5 million euros, this year there should be a growth of five percent, after 20 percent in the two previous years. The slight decline in the first Corona year has now been made up for, says Hopfinger. The company employs 130 people.

Expansion planned in Leonding

Because of the growth, Kaindl is reorganizing the management team. Managing Director Hopfinger is supported by authorized signatories Engelbert Füreder (internal organization, product management, marketing), Christian Pichler (sales manager) and Martin Neulinger (operations manager). In addition, an expansion of the headquarters is being considered: Kaindl has a 1.3 hectare area next to the existing location. A decision should be made by 2024 at the latest, says Hopfinger.

Author

Martin Roithner

