ToJoy’s Ge Jun attended the 3rd Jiangsu Development Conference and advocated to promote innovation and development of small and medium-sized enterprises through the big sharing economy_TOM News

On May 20, the 3rd Jiangsu Development Conference sponsored by Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee and Provincial Government opened in Nanjing.ToJoy Global CEO Ge Jun was invited to attend, and as one of the eight authoritative speakers from various fields invited by the conference, he delivered a keynote speech at the Jiangsu Development Forum.

This is the first time the Jiangsu Development Conference has restarted after four years since the two conferences in 2017 and 2019. The theme of this year’s conference is “Love Jiangsu, Build Dreams Together”. More than 1,300 distinguished guests from home and abroad and the province gathered together to seek development, talk about the future, and jointly promote the construction of a “strong, rich, beautiful and high” new Jiangsu. At the Jiangsu Development Forum, Ge Jun shared his thoughts and practices on how the big sharing economy can help SMEs innovate and develop, and offered advice and suggestions on Jiangsu’s economic development.

Become the Jiangsu innovation behind “Su Daqiang” that resonates at the same frequency as the global economy

On the eve of the opening of the Jiangsu Development Conference, Ge Jun had just returned to China from Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. At the UAE International Investment Annual Conference a week ago, Ge Jun advocated global investors, decision makers, and entrepreneurs to invest in China, and was received by Abdullah, UAE Minister of Economy.

At this Jiangsu Development Conference, Ge Jun delivered a keynote speech.He believes that behind the rapid economic development of Jiangsu is that Jiangsu has always stepped on the context of global economic innovation and development. Ge Jun said that after the epidemic, the paradigm of global economic development has changed, focusing on innovative breakthroughs, green and low-carbon, biological health and other fields, while “Made in Jiangsu” has continuously shifted the industrial chain to high-end through technological research and development and innovation, and is in line with global economic development. The focus and hotspots are in harmony with each other, and it leads the country in the fields of new energy and biomedicine, so that Jiangsu has always been on the track of high-speed development.







As an entrepreneur with an “international” label, Ge Jun served as the global vice president of three multinational companies, Intel, Apple, and Nvidia, before joining ToJoy, and has always paid attention to the technological innovation of global companies. At the 12th UAE International Investment Annual Conference not long ago, Ge Jun expressed that under the influence of technological breakthroughs, climate change, the impact of epidemics and geopolitical tensions, the development paradigm of the global economy is changing.

Ge Jun said that “Jiangsu’s biggest development advantage lies in cultivating innovative business soil”.Ge Jun pointed out that there are 28 companies listed in Jiangsu in the “2023 Global Unicorn List”, and in the “2023 Hurun Global Future Unicorns” list released at the same time, there are 20 companies headquartered in Jiangsu. Behind it is the supporting infrastructure of Jiangsu’s industrial facilities and the policy drive to support innovation, which means that Jiangsu has become a fertile ground for cultivating unicorns.

The “transcript” of Jiangsu’s development was announced during the conference. The GDP of Jiangsu province has reached 7 trillion levels within 10 years, reaching a total of 12.3 trillion yuan. The real economy accounts for more than 80% of the province’s total economy, the scale of the digital economy exceeds 5 trillion yuan, the added value of manufacturing industry accounts for 13.7% of the country and 4% of the world, and the intensity of investment in research and development of the whole society reaches the middle level of innovative countries and regions.

Statistics show that in 2022, the total number of high-tech enterprises in Jiangsu Province will reach 44,000, ranking second in the country, and the number of small and medium-sized technology-based enterprises will exceed 87,000, accounting for about a quarter of the country. The total number has remained the first in the country for three consecutive years. Ge Jun said proudly in his speech, “If the world economy looks at China, then the Chinese economy, Jiangsu, has the best scenery here!”

The big sharing economy boosts industrial innovation and accelerates Ge Jun’s speech for the development of small and medium-sized enterprises

In his speech, Ge Jun specifically mentioned a statistic: By the end of 2022, Jiangsu’s private economy will contribute about 75% to the province’s GDP growth, which is higher than the national average of about 60%. Ge Jun said, “Private enterprises are the backbone of Jiangsu’s economy, and the 4 million small and medium-sized enterprises are the most vibrant cells of Jiangsu’s economy.”

As a practitioner and advocate of the theory of the big sharing economy, Ge Jun expressed his views from the perspective of sharing platforms to promote the development of private enterprises in Jiangsu.Ge Jun said that with the support of increasingly perfect innovative technologies, the future will be a new business era of big sharing, and the big sharing platform will have an amplifying effect on the business growth and social value contribution of enterprises.

ToJoy, where Ge Jun works, is a global enterprise empowerment platform based on the big data of millions of entrepreneurs, with more than 3 million registered entrepreneur users, including nearly 80,000 active Jiangsu entrepreneur users. In his speech, Ge Jun gave an example of an innovative Jiangsu company, Lidou Internet, which was successfully accelerated by the ToJoy sharing platform. After entering the ToJoy sharing platform in 2011, relying on the big data resources of millions of entrepreneurs, it helped Lidou to carry out joint ventures and cooperation with entrepreneurs from all over the country. Now Lidou Internet products cover 31 provinces across the country, and its valuation has increased by 10 times. Called China‘s ‘LegalZoom’ by overseas media.”

Ge Jun said that in many aspects such as technological innovation, industrial upgrading, economic transformation, consumption growth, and employment promotion, the big sharing platform can play a great role in promoting. This kind of more efficient and creative open sharing, It will bring greater economies of scale and exponential growth to the innovation and development of Jiangsu, and will also help the transformation and upgrading of traditional private enterprises in Jiangsu.

Ge Jun hopes that the development of the big sharing platform can promote the prosperity of small and medium-sized enterprises in Jiangsu. “Small and medium-sized enterprises support the basic market and innovation pool of Jiangsu’s economy. Invigorating small and medium-sized enterprises is to improve Jiangsu’s economy. The era of inefficiency is over. Small and medium-sized enterprises must cooperate and innovate to drive development.”







Han Liming, Member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Nanjing Municipal Party Committee, and Ge Jun, Global CEO of ToJoy, planted a tree together

The best time to plant a tree was ten years ago, followed by now. During the 3rd Jiangsu Development Conference, Xin Changxing, Secretary of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee, Xu Kunlin, Governor of Jiangsu Province, Zhang Yizhen, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, Han Liming, Secretary of the Nanjing Municipal Party Committee, and some guests from home and abroad, including Ge Jun, came to the bank of the Yangtze River to have a Youth Olympic Forest Park planted trees in Xianlin, Jiangsu Township, Nanjing Municipal Party Committee Secretary Han Liming and Ge Jun jointly planted a beech tree, planting hope for the future development of their hometown.

During an interview with the reporter, Ge Jun said that ToJoy plans to build an innovation service and industry exchange platform in Jiangsu, gather resources from across the country and the world, help innovative companies grow rapidly, and boost the high-quality economic development of Jiangsu and the entire Yangtze River Delta region.



