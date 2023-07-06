Tokyo Game Show 2023 will be the biggest ever: TGS aims for more than 200,000 visitors

According to the organizers, the Tokyo Game Show is preparing to accomplish its “biggest” event ever. TGS 2023 will take place in its usual venue, the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan but, unlike last year, there will be no COVID-19 restrictions and therefore the entire space can be used by exhibitors and visitors. Over 2,000 stands and 200,000 visitors are expected.

“For the first time in four years, the TGS will occupy the entire pavilion of the Makuhari Messe for the physical exhibition,” the organizer published. “In addition, we will further strengthen the virtual venue and online projects to realize the largest hybrid event ever”.

TGS 2023: known dates and details

Bandai Namco is one of the companies present at the Tokyo Game Show 2023

In program from 21 to 24 September 2023, this year’s theme is “Games in motion, the world in revolution”. Exhibitors include Bandai Namco, Capcom, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sega/Atlus, Xbox and Nintendo. Square Enix and Kojima Productions will also be present. There will also be four Italian developers.

As restrictions have been eased this year, TGS 2023 will focus “even more on theattract exhibitors from abroad and on inviting visitors to the physical venue.” In particular, the business area will be expanded during Business Days to accommodate “face-to-face international business negotiations,” the organizer said.

Admission for residents of Japan has been on sale since July 8, while i international residents will be able to buy tickets from 26 July.