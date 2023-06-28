Tolima defeated Puerto Cabello 3-1 in the Copa Sudamericana

The Colombian Deportes Tolima defeated Puerto Cabello from Venezuela 3-1 on Tuesday, in a duel that closed Group D and the participation of both teams in the 2023 Copa Sudamericana.

Yeison Guzmán (5), Facundo Boné (27) and Diego Herazo (43) scored the goals in Tolima’s victory. The Venezuelan goal of honor was scored by Richard Figueroa.

The victory was insufficient to remove the bitter taste left by the South American to the Colombian team that had higher expectations in the continental tournament in which they finished third in Group D with eight points. Academia Puerto Cabello was last.

Sao Paulo from Brazil was the one that went straight to the round of 16 with five wins and a draw accumulated in the group stage and Tigre second will go to a playoff to continue in the tournament.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

