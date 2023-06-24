Home » Tolima: destroy explosives used for terrorism
Tolima: destroy explosives used for terrorism

by admin
In the last few hours, in compliance with the Ayacucho Plan, troops from the Zeus Operational Command, through the 18th Land Operations Battalion, managed to find an illegal warehouse containing 110 improvised explosive devices, also known as “tatucos”.who would belong to the residual organized armed group Ismael Ruiz, a criminal structure that intended to carry out terrorist actions in the south of Tolima.

The operation that allowed the discovery and subsequent controlled destruction of these explosives was carried out in the village of La Hacienda, a rural area of ​​the municipality of Planadas, Tolima, where the soldiers of the Land Operations Battalion No. 18 arrived, guided by by intelligence information and anti-explosive personnel; the latter managed to secure the area, ruling out the presence of antipersonnel mines that could endanger the life and integrity of our troops. Once the place was secured, the illegal deposit was verified.

It is noteworthy that, thanks to the work carried out by the Zeus Operational Command and its troops in the south of Tolima, they managed to frustrate attacks against the civilian population and, of course, against the Public Force, which in recent weeks it has dealt heavy blows to the illicit economies of these residual organized armed groups.

