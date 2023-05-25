Tolima drew 0-0 with Argentine Tigre for Sudamericana

The Argentine Tigre and the Colombian Deportes Tolima drew 0-0 in a duel for the fourth date of Group D of the Copa Sudamericana, played on Wednesday in Tigre (northern suburbs of Buenos Aires), favoring a Sao Paulo that is solid at the top of the series.

Deportes Tolima ended the match with ten players due to the expulsion of Fabián Mosquera (79), who saw the red card at the request of the VAR.

After completing the fourth day, the Brazilian Sao Paulo leads Group D with 10 points, followed by Tigre (7), Deportes Tolima (5) and the Venezuelan Puerto Cabello, without units, in an area that has the São Paulo team with a foot in the next round.

The duel was expected to be decisive for both, who appear as the aspirants to be escorts of Sao Pulo and play a playoff to continue in the Cup race.

With this premise, the two tried to assume the leading role from the beginning, in a comparison that developed evenly and constantly.

Tolima had the first chance with a left-footed shot from Leider Riascos that Marinelli saved in a one-on-one. In those first minutes the best of the Colombian team was seen, which won the individual crosses and showed good dynamics in its block movements.

On the other side, Tigre was playing a bit further back, but with balls and some appearances by Castro and Menossi he managed to find space and thus approached with a front kick from Retegui that saved Neto Volpi, and a right hand from Blondel that grazed the right upright.

Good intentions, zero goal

In the second half, Tigre was more encouraged, who began to haunt the “coffee” area, and Menossi was close to scoring with a shot just high, while Tolima responded with a long-distance bombing from Yeison Guzmán that shook the crossbar and it almost bounced off Marinelli.

They both lacked the necessary clarity to break zero in a match that faded as the minutes passed. For a long time, the only risky move was an incursion by Diego Herazo, who received only from the left and faced Marinelli, but lost the duel with the Tigre goalkeeper.

To make matters worse, Deportes Tolima played the last minutes with one less, when Mosquera saw the red at the request of the VAR, due to a punch to the head by Menossi, although the ‘Pijao’ managed to hold at least the tie.

The equality did nothing but favor a Sao Paulo that is very close to sealing the ticket, since it will define its two matches at home, while Tigre and Tolima will face the same calendar, although the Argentine team has a slight advantage in case of achieving the same results.