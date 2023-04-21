Tolima fell at home 2 by 1 against Tigre for Sudamericana

Benefited by an expulsion in the Colombian team, Tigre from Argentina came back and beat Deportes Tolima 2-1 this Thursday, getting into the fight of Group D of the Copa Sudamericana 2023, which Sao Paulo leads alone.

Despite having started winning with a goal from the Uruguayan Facundo Boné in the 59th minute at the Manuel Murillo Toro de Ibagué (center), Vinotinto y Oro suffered all the setbacks in the final part of the match: red card to their right back (70) and two goals from the rival in 12 minutes, from Facundo Colidio (66) and Tomás Bandaloni (78).

Now Tigre and Tolima share the second position with three points. The São Paulo Tricolor doubles them and is the leader, while Puerto Cabello from Venezuela is last (0).

Only one team qualifies directly to the round of 16 and the second will play a playoff round (round trip) against one of the third -eliminated- from the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

On May 2, Sao Paulo will visit Tolima and the next day Tigre will do the same against the Venezuelan team.

smelling blood

Those led by Hernán Torres arrived at the game with 15 injured players.

The two main goalkeepers, William Cuesta and Juan Camilo Chaverra, have medical disability, as well as the starting center-back pair and outstanding left-back Junior Hernández.

The absences made Tolima look uncomfortable at the start of the game.

After a weak start by both teams, the locals opened the scoring in the 59th minute. Forward Juan Fernando Caicedo rose with his back to the goal and headed the ball down for Boné to finish off in the area.

Seven minutes later Facundo Codilio’s equalizer fell after a fast counterattack that found the defenses in a bad position.

Shortly after, Tolima deepened their concern with the expulsion of right-back Leider Riascos for a double yellow card.

Without mercy for the opponent’s misfortune, the ‘Matador’ smelled blood and in minute 78 Tomás Bandaloni came back with a header.

The DT of Tigre, Diego Martínez, takes a crucial victory from Colombian soil, while Torres must straighten the path against Sao Paulo, which this Thursday announced the hiring of the current Libertadores champion Dorival Junior as its new DT, replacing the legendary exporter Rogério Ceni.